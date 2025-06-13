Police nab inter-state criminals involved in various cases in country

Visakhapatnam: In a big breakthrough, the city police of Visakhapatnam nabbed inter-state criminals involved in over 200 cases registered in various parts of the country.

The criminals who were hoodwinking the police in other states were finally caught by the Visakhapatnam city police. Of the three offenders, the main accused robbed gold and diamond ornaments from gangster Chhota Rajan in Mumbai.

The detailed investigation of the city police using technology yielded desired results.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi mentioned that there were several cases registered against the accused persons in various parts of the country.

The police recovered Rs 25 lakh properties from the accused. They were identified as Mohammed Saleem Qureshi, Mayur Jadav and Pathan. All three of them belong to Maharashtra.

The CP informed that 35 cases were registered against Mohammed Saleem Qureshi in Mumbai and 70 cases in Pune, 65 cases in Telangana, a case in Rajasthan, another in Gujarat and six cases filed in Bengaluru. Also, five cases were filed against the accused in Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Mohammed Saleem Qureshi, the main accused, was involved in a robbery case registered in Mumbai gangster Chhota Rajan’s residence. He along with others stole worth Rs.10 crore gold and diamond ornaments from the gangster’s residence.

Under the guidance of DCP (Crime) and ACP (Crime), special teams were formed to nab the accused involved in different property offences. The accused committed three offences in Visakhapatnam III-town police station limits.

Based on the complaints received, Circle Inspector CH Rajula Naidu and Md Salman Baig launched an investigation, arrested the accused and produced them before court.