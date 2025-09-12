Police to act tough on inflammatory flex banners

Ongole: Following recent incidents involving controversial flex banners and placards containing hate speech and inflammatory content, Prakasam District Police have issued comprehensive guidelines to maintain communal harmony and public order.

The district SP AR Damodar said in a note on Thursday that the police department has observed an alarming trend of flex banners displaying caste-based, religious, and socially divisive language that threatens community peace. In response, strict regulations have been implemented targeting both content creators and printing establishments, he announced.

The SP warned that flex banners must not contain content promoting caste, religious, or social discrimination. Any material encouraging communal hatred, personal defamation, obscene language, or derogatory comments against individuals will be treated as criminal offenses. He warned that the flex printing shops and designers will be held legally accountable for producing such materials. Those found guilty face arrest, case registration, and shop seizures under relevant legal provisions, the SP informed the printers, and emphasised that designers cannot simply print whatever customers request without considering consequences.

SP Damodar warned that sharing or promoting inflammatory content on social media platforms also constitutes a criminal offense. Youth, political workers, and social organisations must exercise responsibility when expressing opinions through peaceful means.

He stressed that every word and sentence carries consequences, urging all stakeholders to promote social awareness rather than deliberately targeting others. He emphasised that community cooperation is crucial for maintaining a peaceful society, noting that violations will result in immediate legal action.