Prepare master plan for Srisailam temple, Collector orders officials

Nandyal: Srisailam temple will be developed on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam, stated district Collector G Raja Kumari and ordered the officials concerned to extend necessary proposals for preparing a master plan.

Recently Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced plans to enhance tourism by developing Srisailam temple and its surrounding areas. He said a committee is constituted with Minister Pawan Kalyan (Forests and Environment), Anam Ramnararyana Reddy (Endowments) and K Durgesh (Tourism), to chalk out a master plan.

Following this, the Collector ordered the officials of endowments, forest and survey departments to prepare a master plan and submit it by Friday evening, at a meeting with the officials at the Collector’s chamber here on Thursday. She ordered Survey and Lands Assistant Director to endorse the survey report early, jointly conducted by endowments and forest departments.

The DFO was further ordered to submit a detailed report of forest area, survey of forest boundaries, gazette notification, Nandikotkur reserve forest, prohibited area of wild animals and others.

The Collector instructed Srisailam temple EO Chandrasekhar Azad to provide the details of temple lands, protection walls from forest area boundaries and others. He was also ordered to include the works of 2.5 km iconic bridge to be constructed from Sunnipenta to Srisailam in the master plan.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, Atmakur DFO Saibaba, Atmakur RDO Nagajyothi, land and survey Assistant Director Jayaraju and others participated.