Promptly address complaints under PGRS

Kadiri (Sathya Sai district): Recognising the urgency of resolving public grievances, District Collector A. Syam Prasad directed officials to promptly address complaints received under the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) without negligence.

The district-level PGRS programme, held at the Kadiri RDO office on Monday, drew a strong public response. The event was attended by SP S. Satish Kumar, JC Maurya Bharadwaj, MLA Kandukunta Venkata Prasad, RDO V.V.S. Sharma, and other departmental officers.

Before the session, the Collector, accompanied by the MLA, SP, JC, and RDO, inspected the grievance registration counters arranged for mandal-wise and municipal ward-level applicants. Later, saplings were planted in the RDO office premises as part of a green initiative.

Addressing officials, the Collector said that the PGRS programme, conducted every Monday as per the Chief Minister’s directives, aims to take government services closer to citizens. He stated that while district-level sessions continue, mandal-level grievance camps ensure that minor issues are resolved locally without the need for people to travel to the district headquarters. Most petitions, he noted, pertain to Revenue, Police, and Municipal departments. SP S Satish Kumar assured that police-related grievances would be resolved swiftly and fairly. During the event, 551 petitions were received and endorsed to the respective departments for action within the stipulated timeframe.

Petitioners included residents seeking land compensation and correction ofownership records.