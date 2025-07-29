Protection of environment shared responsibility

Nandyal: As part of World Nature Conservation Day, an awareness programme was organised at Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Girls Residential School, Bairluti, under the aegis of the Yuvajana Services Department Society for Employment and Training (SETKUR) on Mknday.

Setkur CEO K Venugopal participated as the chief guest and emphasised that the protection of the environment and nature is a shared responsibility. He stated that the five elements — air, earth, water, sky, and fire are essential for life and that nature is their source. Maintaining ecological balance is crucial for human survival, he said.

Addressing students, he warned against the unchecked industrialisation, rapid urbanisation, and over-dependence on chemical fertilisers and pesticides in the name of progress, which are causing irreversible harm to nature.

He stressed that deforestation, overuse of plastics, and the destruction of natural resources were threatening the planet‘s future. Venugopal pointed out that due to human negligence, forests now cover only 21% of land instead of the recommended 33%, and World Health Organisation data shows that air pollution claims 7 million lives annually.

School Principal Debora also urged students to minimise plastic usage and adopt sustainable practices such as using cloth or paper bags. She promoted the “3R” concept, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle as a way of life for environmental conservation. On the occasion, essay writing and elocution competitions were held for students and prizeswere awarded to winners.