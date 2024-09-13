PVKK Engg College inks MoU with Aizu University

Anantapur: PVKK Engineering College, Anantapur has entered into an MoU with University of Aizu, Japan.

On the occasion, Associate Professor, Department of Information Systems and iTransportation (iTransportation), cluster leader, University of Aizu, Japan Dr Rage Uday Kiran visited PVKK IT College and held a meeting with college management, administrative officers and senior faculty. On the occasion, Dr Rage Uday Kiran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with college chairman Palle Kishore.

“This agreement will facilitate internship opportunities for PVKK IT students, research opportunities for faculty and avenues for students to pursue PG programmes at the University of Aizu. This collaboration is aimed at international academic exchange and better technological awareness among our students and faculty,” said chairman of the college Dr Palle Kishore.

In this programme, college treasurer Palle Sindhura, management representative K Srikanth Reddy, Principal Dr B Ramesh Babu, academic dean Y Santosh Reddy, heads of departments and faculty members of the college participated.