Rains continue to lash several districts in AP amid low pressure, schools declared holidays

Moderate to heavy rainfall, attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, has been lashing several districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly affecting Tirupati and Chittoor. While light showers have been reported in other locations, the intensity of rainfall in these two districts has raised concerns among local officials.

In response to the rapid flow of streams, meanders, and rivers, officials have issued urgent warnings for residents in catchment and low-lying areas to remain vigilant. The situation has escalated to the point where water has been released from both the Kalangi Reservoir and the Araniyar project as a precaution against flooding. Notably, most of the projects and dams in the district have reached their full water capacity.

In light of the ongoing heavy rains and the increased risk of overflowing streams, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the Tirupati and Chittoor districts. This includes the closure of government and private schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers. District In-charge Collector Bhansal announced the closure to ensure the safety of students amid the unfavourable weather conditions.

Residents are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the weather situation continues to develop.