Live
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
- State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated
Just In
Rains continue to lash several districts in AP amid low pressure, schools declared holidays
Moderate to heavy rainfall, attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, has been lashing several districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly affecting Tirupati and Chittoor.
Moderate to heavy rainfall, attributed to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, has been lashing several districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly affecting Tirupati and Chittoor. While light showers have been reported in other locations, the intensity of rainfall in these two districts has raised concerns among local officials.
In response to the rapid flow of streams, meanders, and rivers, officials have issued urgent warnings for residents in catchment and low-lying areas to remain vigilant. The situation has escalated to the point where water has been released from both the Kalangi Reservoir and the Araniyar project as a precaution against flooding. Notably, most of the projects and dams in the district have reached their full water capacity.
In light of the ongoing heavy rains and the increased risk of overflowing streams, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the Tirupati and Chittoor districts. This includes the closure of government and private schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers. District In-charge Collector Bhansal announced the closure to ensure the safety of students amid the unfavourable weather conditions.
Residents are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the weather situation continues to develop.