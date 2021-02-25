Rajamahendravaram: 16 archaka associations form Aykya Vedika

Rajamahendravaram: APAAV was formed to address the problems of archakas and also to see the fruits of welfare schemes reach the archaka beneficiaries.

Later, addressing a press conference, APAAV president Kantam Nandeeswar, working president Yanamandra Satya Sitarama Sarma and general secretary MA Sesha Charyulu said all the problems will be taken to the notice of the government for their redressal. The fruits of ongoing welfare schemes are not going to the bottom and with this many true beneficiaries are facing problems.

They demanded that the government finalise modalities for the proper implementation of hereditary archaka system, as there are no guidelines in this regard, though GO was issued.

The Aykya Vedika also put its endeavour to regularise the services of archakas working on consolidated salaries for five years, and also ask the government to pay salaries with increment to archaks working on consolidated salaries.

The trio also demanded that the government to register the names of archaks of Eenam lands in revenue registers to get benefit of Rythu Bharosa schemes and the Vedika come to rescue the archakas who are in problems.

APAAV members K Kiran Kumar, A Srinivasa Deekshithulu, K Murali Krishna, JV Ramalingeswara Sastry, A Akshaya Linga Sarm, G Lakshmipathi Siva Charya and others were present.