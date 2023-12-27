Live
Rajamahendravaram: 3 women get life term for infanticide
Rajamahendravaram: Ninth additional district Judge and family court judge, Rajamahendravaram, M Madhuri sentenced two women to life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 for killing a 15-day-old infant. According to prosecution, police received a complaint on June 22, 2020 that a 15-day infant went missing at Vangapaudi village under Seathanagaram police station.
During the investigation, it was revealed that Gandham Kanakaratnam, grandmother of the infant’s mother, Mallireddy Mahalakshmi, infant’s grandmother and Kalla Srujana, the infant’s mother threw the infant into a well. The then Inspector PE Pawan Kumar Reddy registered a case on the complaint of VRO.
It was also found that the three women did not want a girl child and hence they resorted to this inhuman act. All three accused were arrested and remanded. A1 Gandham Kanakaratnam died during the trial.
After the trial, the judge convicted the accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment and a slapped a fine. District SP P Jagadeesh appreciated M A Bhasha who argued on behalf of the prosecution, the then investigating officer Pawan Kumar Reddy, Seetjanagaram SI Chiranjeevi and staff B Lakshmana Rao and Sharif.