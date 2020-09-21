Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy inspects secretariat exam centre

Rajamahendravaram: Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has said that elaborate arrangements weremade for ward secretary examinations in the district. About 52,000candidates in morning session and 27,000 candidates in afternoon sessionappeared to the examination.

Accompanied with sub-collector Anupama Anjali, municipal commissionerAbishkit Kishore, principal Dr R David Kumar, the collector inspected examinationhalls in the government college.

Later, he said special rooms arranged to the candidates who aresuffering with fever. Wearing of masks made it mandatory and alsonecessary arrangements provided in the examination centres.

Examinations are conducting with accountability, transparency and notgiving scope for any criticism, he added. Jobs will be given basingon merit, he said. He also enquired about the arrangements made to keep bags and mobilephones of the candidates.