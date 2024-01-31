  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: EDP launched for teaching staff

Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao speaking in an inaugural ceremony of the Executive Development Programme in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
Highlights

Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry launched Executive Development Programme for teaching staff.

Rajamahendravaram: Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry launched Executive Development Programme for teaching staff. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry inaugurated the first series of the EDP here on Tuesday. Designed for the teaching staff, the programme focuses on the integration of the latest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools and Generative AI for e-content development and delivery.

Principal Dr K Ramachandra Rao emphasised the vital role of teachers in staying updated with contemporary technologies to meet dynamic teaching and learning needs. He called upon the faculty to leverage the EDP for their professional growth, and the institution’s esteemed status.

The college looks forward to the positive impact of this initiative on the professional development of its teaching staff, the Principal said.

Lecturer in Chemistry B Venkat Rao served as the Resource Person for session 1, and Dr D Lecturer in Computer Science Suneel Kumar will continue as a Resource Person for the EDP series scheduled from January 30 to February 22.

