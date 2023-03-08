Rajamahendravaram: Housing MD pats woman for completing house works

Velugubanda (Rajamahendravaram): Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Lakshmi Sha visited the house of Satti Venkata Subbalakshmi which was completed in Velugubanda Layout which was at Rajamahendravaram city of East Godavari on Tuesday

Subbalakshmi and her family members expressed happiness over the completion of their house with all facilities and also received the bills of the construction.

He interacted with officials and beneficiaries and instructed the officials to take necessary steps to complete the construction of the houses as per the Ugadi target.

As per the target of East Godavari District out of 18,126 houses, so far 14,395 houses were completed and remaining houses shall be completed on war foot basis, he added.

He also said to maintain quality in construction, necessary construction material will be available in the layouts and also take necessary steps to complete the infrastructure work in Jagananna layouts.

He also instructed all the officers to get involved in the programme and create awareness among beneficiaries to complete the construction of their houses at the earliest. He also suggested to the beneficiaries to come forward to complete the houses to avoid the additional financial burden.

Rajahmundry Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, District Housing Head G Parusuram, the DEE, the AEs and others were present.