Rajamahendravaram: Resolve Spandana petitions within stipulated time

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi directed the officials to ensure that the complaints and grievances submitted by the public during Spandana programme are resolved within the stipulated time. All pending grievances should also be cleared as early as possible, he added.

SP Rastogi conducted Spandana programme and interacted with senior citizens, who turned up to submit their grievances at SP office, Kakinada on Monday. He reviewed the clearance of Spandana grievances and instructed the officials on all the long pending issues. He said that in case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking up investigation as required.

The SP said people should come forward to express their grievances without fear and they should also avoid delay in doing so. 'Issues related to domestic front, differences between couples, incidence of blackmailing, intimidation, targeting women and petty disputes could be tackled immediately. In case of any serious issues, they could be given due importance by registering cases and taking investigation as required,' the SP said.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police K Kumar received 79 applications at SP office, Kakinada on Monday. As per the instructions of District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, ASP Kumar conducted Spandana at SP office. He directed the officials through a videoconference to visit field to understand the grievance in detail in order to offer a fair service to the petitioners.