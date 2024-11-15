Rajamahendravaram: Students advised to set clear goals

Rajamahendravaram: District Judge Gandham Sunitha participated as the chief guest at the Children’s Day programme held at the Government Girls’ High School on Thursday, where she paid floral tribute to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Sunitha encouraged students to study diligently with clear goals, drawing inspiration from former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s words: “Dream and make your dreams come true.”

She shared her personal journey, revealing that she also attended a government school and achieved her current position despite having limited resources at that time. District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao also addressed the students, emphasising the importance of discipline and the need to grow into responsible individuals with strong values.

During the event, Judge Sunitha awarded medals and certificates to 33 students who had won various competitions at the mandal-level, on behalf of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). Additionally, the DLSA presented appreciation certificates to CRM Jayanti Shastri and Kumari through District Judge Sunitha.

DLSA Secretary K Prakash Babu, Urban MEO-2 Rama Rajani, and the school’s Headmistress BV Sarada Devi were also present.