Rajamahendravaram: YSR Zero Interest scheme cheques distributed to DWCRA women

Rajamahendravaram: Development of society is possible with women empowerment and as part of it Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many schemes to strengthen them financially, said MP Margani Bharat Ram.

He along with Commissioner Abishikt Kishore and YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar distributed cheques to DWCRA groups under YSR Zero Interest scheme here on Friday.

He said the Chief Minister is giving top priority to women welfare and encouraging them in various sectors. It is the duty of beneficiaries to spend the amounts judiciously and for their upliftment. The government deposited an amount of Rs 1,109 crore benefitting 9.35 lakh DWCRA groups in the State. In Rajamahendravaram, an amount of Rs 1,65,70,694 was deposited in accounts of 31,050 members belonging to 3,105 DWCRA groups. In Kadiyam mandal, an amount of Rs 91.87 lakh was distributed benefitting 16,020 members of 1,692 groups and in rural mandal Rs 2.57 crore was disbursed benefitting 47,000 members of 4,707 DWCRA groups, he added.

Training also be imparted to members in cottage industries, he said and asked them to extend their support to the Chief Minister who is striving for the welfare and development of the State.

YSRCP leaders K Sagar, Annapurna Raju, Chinna, MG Babu, U Raju and others were present.