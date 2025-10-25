Ravulapalem resident killed, another survives

Rajamahendravaram: A man from Konaseema district died in the private bus accident that took place in Kurnool. The deceased was identified as K Srinivas Reddy, aged 40, a resident of Ravulapalem town and originally from Ubalanka village in Ravulapalem mandal. He was working as a crane operator.

According to locals, Srinivas had travelled to Kurnool on work related to the purchase of a crane. Family members rushed to Kurnool after being informed about the tragic incident by his friends.

His sudden death left his relatives and friends deeply shocked.

Meanwhile, another passenger from Bikkavolu in East Godavari district, Mallidi Gangadhara Ramareddy, narrowly escaped the accident. Speaking over the phone, he said that after the mishap, many passengers were left helpless due to the lack of proper guidance. He added that no one understood why the bus suddenly stopped. Ramareddy felt that if the driver had alerted the passengers in time, several lives could have been saved. Kovvuri Srinivasa Reddy is survived by wife Lakshmi Jyothi, son

Venkata Reddy (8th class) and Divya (3rd class).