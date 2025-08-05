Release of pending DA arrears sought

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation (APGEF) Chairman Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy has urged the state government to release the pending DA arrears and appoint a chairman for the PRC Venkatarami Reddy said despite a year in office, the coalition government has failed to deliver on key promises made to government employees in the manifesto.

In a press release on Monday, he alleged there has not been a single positive step taken for the welfare of employees so far. Even pending Dearness Allowance (DA) has not been released for the past 14 months, Reddy stated. “Four DA instalments, including the one due from July 2025, remain pending,” he said.

He criticised the government’s inaction on its election promises, including the assurance given for release of Interim Relief (IR), which has yet to materialise. He recalled that the previous government had approved a 27 per cent IR in its first Cabinet meeting post-elections in 2019. He demanded that the state cabinet meeting to be held on August 6 should resolve the pending issues of the government employees. Referring to the white paper released by the government last year, Reddy noted that dues to the employees amounted to Rs 21,800 crore, which include pending DA arrears, PRC arrears, and surrender leave bills — none of which have been addressed so far.

Venkatarami Reddy said the PRC Commissioner resigned after the coalition government came to power, and no replacement has been made even after 14 months. He said, “The 12th Pay Revision should have been implemented from July 2023. Two years have passed since the due date, yet no action has been taken.” He said APGEF is demanding that at least two of the four pending DA arrears should be released, IR be sanctioned, and a new PRC be appointed without further delay.