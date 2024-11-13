Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani quiz from Dec 5

Rajamahendravaram: Reliance Industries Limited, in collaboration with the District Education Department would be organising the Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Quiz 2024 for students from both government and private schools in Kakinada, East Godavari, and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts. The quiz is open to students in grades 8 to 10 and will cover topics in General Knowledge, World and Indian History, and Current Affairs, in addition to their regular curriculum.

The quiz will be held at three locations: - Anam Kalakendram, Rajamahendravaram, on December 5 - Ambedkar Bhavan, Amalapuram, on December 6 - Ambedkar Bhavan, Kakinada, on December 7 All events will begin at noon each day.

Schools are encouraged to register teams of two students each, with a maximum of two teams from each school. Government and private schools will compete separately to ensure equal opportunities for all participants.

The organisers informed that attractive prizes will be awarded to the winners in both categories, and travel expenses will be reimbursed for government school teams. The last date for enrollment is November 30, 2024. For registration and further details, please contact 0884-3577222 or 6302223156 between 10 am and 5 pm.