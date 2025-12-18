Religious preachings in govt polytechnic spark outrage

Tirupati: Christian religious preachings allegedly conducted inside classrooms at Sri Venkateswara Government Polytechnic (SVGP), Tirupati, have snowballed into a major controversy, with students claiming the activity was deliberate and organised rather than an isolated act by a faculty member.

The issue surfaced after students shared videos on social media recently showing contract English lecturer G V Madhavi writing Christian messages on the classroom board instead of teaching the prescribed syllabus.

The videos went viral, prompting Hindu organisations to stage protests on the campus and demand action from the authorities. Bowing to pressure, the college management placed the lecturer under suspension and initiated a probe.

Students later revealed that the lecturer had allegedly been engaging in such religious preachings on a regular basis, often neglecting academic instruction. They said their concerns had been formally raised much earlier.

On November 24, 2025, over 25 students from the Chemical & Sugar Technology (CHST) and Industry Integrated Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC-II) courses submitted a written complaint to principal Dwarakanath Reddy, stating that the lack of proper teaching had created fears of failure in the annual examinations.

The protesting students further alleged that the incident pointed to a larger pattern involving senior officials as well. They claimed that on December 8, a senior government official in the cadre of regional joint director arranged transportation for nearly 200 students to the Tirupati West Church, where they were made to participate in prayers.

Leading the protest at the polytechnic, Sanatana Dharma Parirakshana Samithi president Cheenepalli Kiran Kumar described the developments as a violation of the secular principles of the Constitution and an infringement of students’ basic rights. He said the actions were contrary to the code of conduct for public servants and the rules prescribed by the Department of Education.

In a representation submitted to the principal, the organisation demanded the dismissal of the lecturer and strict disciplinary action against the official allegedly involved, insisting that firm steps were necessary to prevent such incidents from recurring.