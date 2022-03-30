Reorganisation of districts in AP is a historic decision, says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Underground Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Chandrababu could not stand the popularity of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy among the people.



Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that it was not appropriate to stay in Hyderabad and speak in a way that would hurt the sentiments of the AP people. "It is flagrant that TDP to distribute money in elections and that Chandrababu is already investing money for elections through his followers," Peddireddy said.



He hoped that the YSR Congress party would not have to give money to the voters and will achieve better results in the coming elections than in the past.



He lauded the reorganisation of the districts decision taken by CM Jagan as a historic decision. The minister said that the new districts would be formally formed on the auspicious day of Ugadi, which would bring the government closer to the people due to the new districts.

