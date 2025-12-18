Verdict makes a mockery of RaGa’s slogan, says Harish

Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao responded to the Speaker’s verdict on BRS party MLAs disqualifications petitions saying that leader of the opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Save the Constitution’ slogan has been completely exposed on Wednesday by the ruling of the Telangana Assembly Speaker. In a note issued on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stooped down to the level of degrading constitutional institutions for political gain.

In this incident, which severely undermined democratic principles, the Congress government has committed a constitutional violation, he slammed.

Completely disregarding the anti-defection rules clearly stipulated by the Constitution regarding MLAs, who switched over parties, and taking a decision in favour of the ruling party – this is tantamount to trampling on the Constitution, he alleged. Giving great speeches on constitutional morality in Delhi, while shamelessly defying the same Constitution in Telangana – this is the true nature of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rao pointed out.

Harish Rao said that the people are clearly observing the Congress government’s attitude, where the “Save the Constitution” slogan remains merely words, while in practice, they are trampling on the Constitution. This is utterly shameful.