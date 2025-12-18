Govt whip Adi finds fault with BRS MLAs’ reaction to Speaker’s verdict

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the BRS MLAs for criticising the Speaker’s verdict on the disqualification petitions, Government Whip Adi Srinivas said that everyone must abide by the decision of Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on the petitions against the MLAs.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Adi Srinivas said that the Speaker heard the arguments of both sides and delivered his verdict based on merit.

We strongly condemn the BRS MLAs for making personal attacks against the Speaker. It is surprising that the BRS party is speaking about defections. Have they forgotten bringing TDP MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav into the Cabinet? Have they forgotten including Congress MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy in the Cabinet? Have they also forgotten that the BRS absorbed 39 opposition MLAs into its ranks over the last 10 years? During the past decade, even when the opposition complained about defections, the Speakers did not take any action,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas said that Quthbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand, who is now speaking about defections, defected from TDP to TRS. K Vidyasagar Rao, who was a BRS MLA from Korutla, was suspended for cross-voting in the MLC elections. His son K Sanjay is now speaking about defections. The Speaker dismissed the BRS petitions only after hearing arguments from both sides, he said.