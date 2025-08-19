Live
- Kejriwal questions govt over repeated bomb threats
- Congress stages candlelight rally in Tirupati over ‘bogus votes’ row
- ‘Patanjali has set a new record of entrepreneurship in business’
- Initiative to combat cancer through frontline health workers launched
- 78 petitions received in PGRS by police
- MCD may phase out surface parking in Delhi
- Three Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats
- Zonal sports meet kicks off ahead of National Sports Day
- Former minister Kakani gets bail
- TTD EO conducts surprise inspections at ghat road
Repco Bank launches mega deposit mela
Highlights
Tirupati: Repco Bank, a Government of India Enterprise, launched its Mega Deposit Mela at its Tirupati branch, announced Chief Manager P Swarna...
Tirupati: Repco Bank, a Government of India Enterprise, launched its Mega Deposit Mela at its Tirupati branch, announced Chief Manager P Swarna Deepika on Monday.
The scheme offers 8.25% interest for senior citizens and 7.75% for others, along with special deposits for women and children below 18 years.
She urged residents to utilize this opportunity. The bank reported a record net profit of Rs 140 crore for FY 2024-25 and handed over a Rs 22.90 crore dividend cheque to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Chairman E. Santhanam, Director C. Thangaraju, and MD O.M. Gokul attended the event.
Next Story