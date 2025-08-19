  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Repco Bank launches mega deposit mela

Highlights

Tirupati: Repco Bank, a Government of India Enterprise, launched its Mega Deposit Mela at its Tirupati branch, announced Chief Manager P Swarna...

Tirupati: Repco Bank, a Government of India Enterprise, launched its Mega Deposit Mela at its Tirupati branch, announced Chief Manager P Swarna Deepika on Monday.

The scheme offers 8.25% interest for senior citizens and 7.75% for others, along with special deposits for women and children below 18 years.

She urged residents to utilize this opportunity. The bank reported a record net profit of Rs 140 crore for FY 2024-25 and handed over a Rs 22.90 crore dividend cheque to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Chairman E. Santhanam, Director C. Thangaraju, and MD O.M. Gokul attended the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick