Repose trust in PM’s leadership: Lokesh

Amaravati: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Saturday voiced strong support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, urging voters to “repose trust” in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking during his visit to Patna, Lokesh said he was not there merely as a state minister but as an Indian who believes in the country’s collective vision for progress. “This is the first time I’m visiting Bihar and Patna, and honestly, I’m not here as the Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I’m here as an Indian because I believe in the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Emphasizing the NDA’s focus on entrepreneurship and self-reliance, Lokesh contrasted the coalition’s development philosophy with that of the Opposition. “NDA in Andhra Pradesh is talking about ‘one house, one entrepreneur’, that’s our trademark. The Opposition is talking about one house, one government job, which honestly will never happen,” he remarked.

Lokesh said the NDA’s model promotes empowerment over dependency. “The Opposition in Bihar believes in dependency, one house, one government job. We in the NDA believe in empowerment - one house, one entrepreneur,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the alliance’s electoral prospects, Lokesh added, “I’m sure that in the next phase, as in the first phase, the NDA will do exceptionally well, and we will see our flag flying high in Bihar again.”