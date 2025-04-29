Rowdyism is not heroism: Kishore

Nellore City: “Rowdyism is not heroism. Reckless behavior and unchecked freedom have sadly become a fashion among some youth. It is the responsibility of parents to instill discipline,” said Gunukula Kishore, Jana Sena District General Secretary, while inaugurating the Dokkha Seethamma Majjiga (buttermilk) distribution center at Nellore City’s 16th Division, opposite Children’s Park.

Following the directions of district observer and AP TIDCO Chairman Sri Vemulapati Ajay, and considering the rising temperatures, the Jana Sena took the initiative to set up a Majjiga centre in memory of Dokkha Seethamma—who once served free food to the poor—as per the ideals advocated by Pawan Kalyan.

The event witnessed a large turnout of Jana Sena leaders, Veera Mahilas (women leaders), and supporters.

Speaking at the gathering, leaders noted that despite facing health issues, Vijayalakshmi took the responsibility to set up the Majjiga distribution center for 90 continuous days, under the guidance of Vemulapati Ajay. They thanked all the leaders and supporters who attended.

Addressing the worrying trend of increasing crime in the city, Gunukula Kishore reiterated that parents must safeguard their children. Parents, even if staying away for educational or work reasons, should regularly monitor their children’s activities via phone calls and personal check-ins, he advised.

“Once someone falls into criminal activities, such as attempt to murder or murder cases, they may end up facing lifelong consequences, including imprisonment,” Kishore warned. “Even if punishments are delayed, eventual lifetime imprisonment is be unavoidable.I have personally seen many who regretted their youthful mistakes later in life,” he said, calling on society and families to proactively discipline the youth. Among the participants were Jana Sena city leaders Gunukula Kishore, 16th Division Mahila Leader Gunukula Vijayalakshmi, Division leaders Vishwanath and Narahari, party leaders Sudha Madhav, Karampudi Krishnareddy, Eturi Ravikumar, Gurra Kishore, Kedari Manoj, Shiva, Peneti Srikanth, Kavitha, Shambhavi, Shyamala, Dhanalakshmi, Prasanna, Pravallika, Ramani, Soumya, Saravana, Balu, Yasin, Abid, Shiva, Hari, Sudhakar, as well as TDP leaders Yashwanth, Raja, Balaji, among others