Rs 12.37 crore subsidy distributed to 514 beneficiaries

Nandyal: Marking the 199th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq delivered a speech in Nandyal, emphasising Phule’s enduring commitment to the upliftment of marginalised communities and empowerment of women through education.

Alongside district Collector G Raja Kumari, who also spoke, the Minister paid floral tributes to the leader at a programme held at Integrated Government BC Girls Hostel near Bommala Satram in Nandyal on Friday.

Minister Farooq praised Phule’s progressive ideals of a casteless and gender-equal society, highlighting his belief in education as a tool for social and economic progress and his battle against untouchability and child marriage.

He recognized Phule’s pragmatic approach, starting with the education of his wife, Savitribai Phule, and the establishment of the first girls’ school in India.On this occasion, Minister Farooq distributed a mega cheque of Rs 12.37 crore in subsidies to 514 beneficiaries from BC, EWS, and Kapu Corporations under Self-Employment Scheme. The Minister also inspected newly constructed toilets in the hostel and assured that within next 15 days, drinking water systems and flooring will be completed.

Highlighting the State’s “P4” initiative (Public-Private-People Partnership), Farooq called for collective efforts to improve amenities in welfare hostels.