Rs 6 cr required for libraries development in Nellore

Nellore: Zilla Gandhalaya Samstha Chairperson D Sarada said estimates have been prepared that Rs 6 crore is required for the development of libraries in the district. She said proposals have been prepared for allocation in the budget of Rs 40 lakh for the supply of daily/fortnightly papers in the next fiscal year. Speaking at the general body meeting held at the district central library premises at Rebala Street in Stonehousepet in the city on Thursday, she said the meeting has approved the budget proposals for the year 2023-24.

She said it is estimated that Rs 1.70 crore will be getting under various schemes in collaboration with the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation in Kolkata. About Rs 35.20 crore is yet to come to the district library under the library cess category; of this, Rs 27.69 crore is due from Nellore Municipal Corporation, Rs 4.21 crore from six municipalities in the district and Rs 3.29 crore from various gram panchayats, she explained.

The construction of a new library building in the city was underway and another Rs 2 crore was required to complete the construction work, she said and added that the construction work of Udayagiri library building at a cost of Rs 28.50 lakh was in progress. The Kovur library building was constructed at a cost of Rs 41 lakh with the help of donors and the Jaladanki library building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 28.50 lakh, she informed the members.

Vinjamuru Library and Doddla Parvathi Library at Swatantra Park in Nellore city have been modernised with the help of donors, she stated and added some donors had recently provided racks, almirahs and chairs to the library located at Mehboob Khan Park located in the Collectorate. Deputy Director of Adult Education Ramesh, Deputy Director of Information M Venkateswara Prasad, DPO Bhuvaneswari and Secretary of Central Library K Kumar Raja participated.