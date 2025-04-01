Rs 98.11 cr released for pensions in NTR district

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that under NTR Bharosa pensions, Rs 98.11 crore would be distributed on Tuesday and instructed the officials to work in coordination for the smooth distribution of the pensions at the grassroots level. Addressing the RDOs, municipal commissioners and MPDOs through teleconference from the camp office here on Monday, the collector along with DRDA project director told them that the pension distribution should start 7 am. If the pension was distributed 300 metres or more away from the home of the beneficiary, it should be mentioned in the NTR Bharosa mobile app.

The reasons may vary like hospitals, old age homes, differently-abled students in schools or colleges, signal problem or NAREGA region but it should be mentioned. Constituency or mandal special officers, MPDOs and municipal commissioners should personally oversee the distribution of pensions, he said.

DRDA project director ANV Nanchara Rao, Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri, Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, municipal commissioners, MPDOs and others participated in the teleconference.