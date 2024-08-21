Rudra Raju pays tributes to Rajiv

Rajamahendravaram: CWC Member Gidugu Rudra Raju paid floral tributes Rajiv Gandhi in Jampeta on Tuesday.



Speaking at the event, Rudra Raju highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s key role in advancing India’s technological development. He also emphasised Rajiv Gandhi’s significant efforts in uplifting underprivileged communities.

Under the leadership of Congress leader Katam Ravi, sarees were distributed to women. City in-charge Boda Venkat, City Congress President Baleppalli Murali, senior leaders Kotturu Srinivas, Bezawada Ranga, Shareef, TK Vishweshwar Reddy, Battina Chandra Rao, Chintada Venkateshwar, Tarakesh, Sharada, Leelavati, and Sikha Balaji Sharma were present.