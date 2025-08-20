Russian delegates explore strategic partnership in skill development

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Committee of Professional Education of Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) explored possibilities for strategic partnership in skill development.

As part of it, Russian delegates, representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), and leading academic and technical experts took part in the programme.

This landmark meeting marks a major stride toward deepening international cooperation in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

The event was inaugurated by Kona Sasidhar, Principal Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, alongside Ganesh Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, APSSDC. The Russian delegation was led by senior RSPP leadership and included 12 prominent industry, academic, and technical delegates specialising in mechanical, electrical, welding, and metallurgy domains. Andhra Pradesh government officials presented the state’s evolving ecosystem for education and skills development.

Andhra University Vice Chancellor, Prof. G.P. Raja Sekhar shared insights into academia’s pivotal role in integrated skill initiatives.

Russian perspectives on innovative industry-academia partnerships and emerging technologies tailored for the region’s industries were highlighted.

Discussions of the experts focused on the steps considered for collaboration, emphasizing mutual priorities in curriculum co-development, hands-on training, apprenticeships, and technology transfer.

A major outcome of the visit was the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between APSSDC and the Committee of Professional Education of RSPP. This LoI paves the way for joint projects, co-designed training modules, knowledge exchange, and strategic cooperation to prepare professionals for opportunities both within Andhra Pradesh and in Russian industry sectors. A series of workshops, industry interactions, and bilateral knowledge exchanges will be held in the coming days.