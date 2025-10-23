Live
Rythu Bazaar sought at Duvvada
Members of the Visakhapatnam Agricultural and Market Committee submit a memorandum to Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srnivasa Rao
Visakhapatnam: Keeping the growing public demand in view, members of the Visakhapatnam Agricultural and Market Committee submitted a memorandum to Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam District Mayur Ashok.
They appealed to the Joint Collector to facilitate a Rythu Bazaar near Duvvada as a majority of locals requested it.
Led by Aparna Yelamanchili, chairman of the committee, the representation to the Joint Collector was given in the presence of Venkumahanti Chandra Sekhar, vice chairman along with committee members Ramabhai, Subani, Shiva Kumar, Gunusetti Nageswarao, Latha, and Lalitha.
A copy of memorandum was submitted to Gajuwaka MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao and west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu).
Also, the committee members are submitting the memorandum to regional joint director of Marketing Sudhakar and regional deputy director Srinivas Kiran.