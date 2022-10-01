Sajjala objects to Harish Rao's remarks on AP employees

Vijayawada: YSRCP state general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy objecting the comments of Telangana minister T Harish Rao on AP employees and teachers said that if Harish has any issue with K Chandrashekar Rao, he should settle the issue with KCR himself and should not interfere in AP affairs.

During a chit chat with media persona at party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there were friendly ties between both the Telugu states and they had never commented against Telangana. He said that if there were any issues with employees and teachers they will settle them amicably and Harish Rao need not comment against AP. He said that the AP government was not going to react on the issue, adding that Harish Rao seems to have joined 'gang of four' in criticising Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP leader said that Chief Minister was working with commitment to win 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections and was asking the ministers and MLAs to spend more time in Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

He said the TDP and a section of media was resorting to false campaign on Gadapa Gadapaku programme as they had failed to face YSRCP directly. Stating that the interests of AP state were more important for them, he said that the YSRCP will sweep the coming elections. The TDP and a section of media was also spreading falsities on Polavaram project with an aim to create hurdles to state government, he alleged.

Referring to fixing of smart meters to agricultural connections, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP has no right to talk about free power supply to farmers as it had opposed it during YS Rajasekhara Reddy government. He said by fixing the meters there will be accountability both among farmers as well as officials.