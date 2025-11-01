Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
Sardar Patel’s legacy of national unity remembered
Kurnool: MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, and officials paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth...
Kurnool: MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, and officials paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary and took national unity pledge, at Collector’s Conference Hall here on Friday.
‘Sardar 150 Unity March’ wallposter from My Bharat Centre was unveiled on this occasion.
MP Nagaraju hailed Patel as a visionary, who unified India, noting PM Narendra Modi’s Statue of Unity ensures his legacy.
“Emulating his ideals is true homage,” he said. Joint Collector Qamar praised Patel’s integration of princely states and creation of All India Services, calling him the Father of Civil Services.
SETKUR CEO Dr Venugopal announced My Bharat’s online quizzes and essays till November 25, plus district marches. Youth leader Sunil Reddy detailed the 150-km national Unity March from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar (Nov 25–Dec 6).
DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Youth Officer Rahul Reddy, and CPO Bharathi participated.