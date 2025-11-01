Sardar Patel’s legacy of national unity remembered

Kurnool: MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, and officials paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary and took national unity pledge, at Collector’s Conference Hall here on Friday.

‘Sardar 150 Unity March’ wallposter from My Bharat Centre was unveiled on this occasion.

MP Nagaraju hailed Patel as a visionary, who unified India, noting PM Narendra Modi’s Statue of Unity ensures his legacy.

“Emulating his ideals is true homage,” he said. Joint Collector Qamar praised Patel’s integration of princely states and creation of All India Services, calling him the Father of Civil Services.

SETKUR CEO Dr Venugopal announced My Bharat’s online quizzes and essays till November 25, plus district marches. Youth leader Sunil Reddy detailed the 150-km national Unity March from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar (Nov 25–Dec 6).

DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Youth Officer Rahul Reddy, and CPO Bharathi participated.