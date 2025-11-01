  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sardar Patel’s legacy of national unity remembered

Sardar Patel’s legacy of national unity remembered
x
Highlights

Kurnool: MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, and officials paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth...

Kurnool: MP Bastipati Nagaraju, Joint Collector Noorul Qamar, and officials paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary and took national unity pledge, at Collector’s Conference Hall here on Friday.

‘Sardar 150 Unity March’ wallposter from My Bharat Centre was unveiled on this occasion.

MP Nagaraju hailed Patel as a visionary, who unified India, noting PM Narendra Modi’s Statue of Unity ensures his legacy.

“Emulating his ideals is true homage,” he said. Joint Collector Qamar praised Patel’s integration of princely states and creation of All India Services, calling him the Father of Civil Services.

SETKUR CEO Dr Venugopal announced My Bharat’s online quizzes and essays till November 25, plus district marches. Youth leader Sunil Reddy detailed the 150-km national Unity March from Karamsad to Ekta Nagar (Nov 25–Dec 6).

DRO Venkata Narayanamma, Youth Officer Rahul Reddy, and CPO Bharathi participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick