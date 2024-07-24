Live
Security reduced for Visakha Sarada Peetadipathi Swaroopanandendra Saraswati
Highlights
In a significant shift in security protocols, the state government has notably tightened the security for Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the president of Visakha Sarada.
This change comes in the wake of new directives that have led to the dismissal of all but one policeman assigned for personal security.
The government has completely revoked security measures for Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Swamy. Under the previous administration, Swamiji benefitted from a robust security detail that included two gunmen, an escort vehicle, and a team of over 15 personnel dedicated to ensuring his safety.
