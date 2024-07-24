  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Security reduced for Visakha Sarada Peetadipathi Swaroopanandendra Saraswati

Security reduced for Visakha Sarada Peetadipathi Swaroopanandendra Saraswati
x
Highlights

In a significant shift in security protocols, the state government has notably tightened the security for Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the president of Visakha Sarada.

In a significant shift in security protocols, the state government has notably tightened the security for Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the president of Visakha Sarada.

This change comes in the wake of new directives that have led to the dismissal of all but one policeman assigned for personal security.

The government has completely revoked security measures for Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Swamy. Under the previous administration, Swamiji benefitted from a robust security detail that included two gunmen, an escort vehicle, and a team of over 15 personnel dedicated to ensuring his safety.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X