Settipalli project: Aecom team meets TUDA chief

Tirupati: Masterplan Ning team from Aecom, led by senior planning expert Chandan Sinha, met TUDA (Tirupati Urban Development Authority) Chairman C Divakar Reddy here on Wednesday to discuss the progress and strategic direction of the Settipalli land development project.

The meeting, held at the TUDA headquarters, focused on key planning frameworks, infrastructure integration, and alignment with need of stakeholders. During the discussion, several critical decisions were taken to move the project into its next phase, including zoning strategies and utility layout coordination.

Chairman Divakar Reddy appreciated Aecom technical insights and emphasised the importance of aligning the development with Tirupati long-term urban vision.