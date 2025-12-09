SFI state conference to be held from Dec 12

TIRUPATI: Tirupati is set to host the 25th State Conference of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) from December 12 to 14, marking the organisation’s return to the city after nearly four decades.

SFI State Secretary K Prasanna Kumar told the media in Tirupati on Monday that the three-day event will take place at the Kachapi Auditorium.

The conference will open with a massive student rally on December 12. The march, scheduled to begin at 10 am from the Arts College, will culminate at the Municipal Grounds, where a public meeting has been planned.

According to the organisers, national leaders of the SFI including Adarsh M Saji, Srijan Bhattacharya, former All India president Y Venkateswara Rao, and several national committee members, will take part in the proceedings.

Highlighting the significance of the gathering, State Conference Invitation Committee Honorary President Tenkayala Damodaram said the formal inauguration will commence at 4 pm on the same day. Retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru is expected to deliver the keynote address as the chief guest.

Local and state-level SFI representatives, including Tirupati district president Akbar, district secretary Ravi, state committee member Pavitra, and leaders Vinod, Veeresh, and Srinivas, were present at the press meet.