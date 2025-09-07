SHG women urged to make use of AI to excel

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha emphasised that the future of women’s economic empowerment lies in effectively utilising modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He encouraged women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to take bold steps in reaching global markets with their products.

The NTR District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), and Urban Community Development (UCD) jointly organised the AI for Sure training programme titled ‘One Family - One Entrepreneur’ at the Farmers Training Centre here on Saturday.

As part of the programme, 160 women entrepreneurs received training from AI experts on creating brochures, flyers, banners, and promotional videos for platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, using tools like ChatGPT.

During his address, Dr Lakshmisha explained that the programme is aligned with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who aims to make one woman in every family an entrepreneur. He highlighted that nearly 700 SHG women have already launched businesses and become successful entrepreneurs. “We have trained them in branding, marketing, and mobilising financial resources. Now, through AI-based training, we are empowering them to explore digital marketing and e-commerce opportunities,” he stated.

The Collector stressed that eco-friendly paper dolls, decorative items, herbal products, millet-based foods, sportswear, traditional and modern clothing, and leather goods created by SHG women reflect immense creativity and should be marketed globally. “This is a significant step toward realising Swarnandhra@2047, ensuring economic empowerment and improved living standards,” he added.

Dr Spoorti, a professor from NIT-Warangal, conducted six hours of training across two sessions, focusing on AI and digital marketing applications for women entrepreneurs.

DRDA Project Director ANV Nanchara Rao, UCD Project Officer P Venkata Narayana, NTR District Zilla Samakhya President K Kalpana, Vijayawada Urban District Samakhya President K Meenakshi, and several other officials also participated.