Shifting of people from low-lying areas ordered in VIJ

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra directed the officials to immediately shift all people living in Krishna river basin and low-lying areas to safer locations in view of the rising water levels.

As part of his inspection on Thursday, the Commissioner visited Krishnaveni Ghat, Crombay Road, HB Colony, Chittinagar tunnel, KT Road, Nehru Road and Low Bridge areas and reviewed the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhyanachandra said that due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha, flash floods are likely in the tributaries of Krishna River, which may lead to a further rise in water flow. He instructed officials to take immediate measures to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas and ensure their safety.

The Water Resources Department has issued the first flood warning for Prakasam Barrage, as flood inflows and discharges have exceeded 3.97 lakh cusecs. Officials are advising residents living along the river basin to evacuate to safe locations. Additionally, staff have been instructed to remove fallen trees, branches, and debris caused by strong winds, and to ensure that roads and drains are kept clear for smooth water flow.

Later, the Commissioner inspected Anna Canteen at HB Colony and emphasised maintaining an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene. He instructed nodal officers to monitor canteen operations regularly and ensure that beneficiaries face no inconvenience. Deputy City Planner Chandra Bose, Executive Engineer J Srinivas, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.