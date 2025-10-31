Live
- Gangsters are roaming freely in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
- Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine in Varanasi
- 3-day RSS executive body meet begins
- Writers Kiran Desai, Jeet Thayil in among list panelists at Jaipur Lit Fest
- ‘Farming, farmers’ welfare became part of govt agenda only after 2014’
- Nitish is BJP’s ‘Chunavi dulha’, not CM choice
- Severe Flooding Hits Krishna River and Muneru Stream
- Navy Shaurya Museum being built in ship shape in Lucknow
- Wholesalemandi.com enters Bengaluru
- Elderly man gypped of Rs 32 lakh in online dating scam
Shifting of people from low-lying areas ordered in VIJ
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra directed the officials to immediately shift all people living in...
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra directed the officials to immediately shift all people living in Krishna river basin and low-lying areas to safer locations in view of the rising water levels.
As part of his inspection on Thursday, the Commissioner visited Krishnaveni Ghat, Crombay Road, HB Colony, Chittinagar tunnel, KT Road, Nehru Road and Low Bridge areas and reviewed the situation.
Speaking on the occasion, Dhyanachandra said that due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Montha, flash floods are likely in the tributaries of Krishna River, which may lead to a further rise in water flow. He instructed officials to take immediate measures to evacuate residents in vulnerable areas and ensure their safety.
The Water Resources Department has issued the first flood warning for Prakasam Barrage, as flood inflows and discharges have exceeded 3.97 lakh cusecs. Officials are advising residents living along the river basin to evacuate to safe locations. Additionally, staff have been instructed to remove fallen trees, branches, and debris caused by strong winds, and to ensure that roads and drains are kept clear for smooth water flow.
Later, the Commissioner inspected Anna Canteen at HB Colony and emphasised maintaining an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene. He instructed nodal officers to monitor canteen operations regularly and ensure that beneficiaries face no inconvenience. Deputy City Planner Chandra Bose, Executive Engineer J Srinivas, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.