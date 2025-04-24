Sindhura Reddy directs officials to resolve all grievances at OD Cheruvu event

Puttaparthi: April 23MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy emphasized the need for immediate resolution of public grievances during a “MLA Grievance Meet” held at the ITI in OD Cheruvu Mandal on Wednesday. The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the public, with hundreds attending from Amadagur, ODCheruvu, and Nallamada mandals. Former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunatha Reddy also participated as a special guest.

During her address, MLA Sindhura Reddy instructed officials to resolve all pending grievances from previous meetings before the next session and warned of departmental action against those who fail to do so. She reviewed grievances mandal-wise and urged departments to avoid accepting repetitive petitions without prior resolution. She stressed resolving land disputes by facilitating discussions between concerned parties and ensuring drinking water supply through tankers where needed.

A total of 238 grievances related to land, water, roads, housing, and employment were received by MLA Sindhura Reddy, Dr. Raghunatha Reddy, and RDO Suvarna. Various department officials including Tahsildars, MPDOs, RWSS, Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, Irrigation, DRDA, Agriculture, Horticulture, ICDS, Revenue, and Police departments participated in the program. Also present were local public representatives, CPI, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders, along with community leaders and supporters.