Singaiah’s death exposes Jagan’s inhuman behaviour

Ongole: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu alleged that Singaiah’s death incident is an example of the inhuman behaviour of the former chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said that he is interested only in a show of strength rather than consoling the kin of the deceased.

Ramanaidu, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, BN Vijay Kumar, Kandula Narayana Reddy, and others interacted with the press at TDP office in Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking to the press, Ramanaidu alleged that Jagan’s negligence led to the YSRCP worker’s death.

He charged him with significant mismanagement of critical infrastructure projects, and involvement in a large-scale liquor scam during his tenure.

The minister detailed the Singaiah death incident, where the YSRCP party worker tragically died after allegedly being run over by Jagan’s car during a condolence visit. He said that Jagan’s tour was a show of strength that incited violence and violated police permissions.

He said that the convoy was operated with 80 vehicles instead of the authorised three, and thousands of followers rather than 100. He alleged that the injured worker, Singaiah, was still alive, was left in the bushes without immediate medical attention, despite Jagan, his driver, and the passengers in the car reportedly being aware of the incident.

He questioned Jagan’s humanism and fitness for leadership, especially given that the deceased was a Dalit.

The minister alleged that the YSRCP leaders gained control of both distilleries and government liquor shops during the last government, prioritising brands that yielded high commissions, with daily profits allegedly directed to Tadepalli Palace.

He said that about Rs 25,000 crore, allegedly obtained through this scam were used for YSRCP election campaigns. He said that the coalition government vows to hold those involved accountable and recover public funds.