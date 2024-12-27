Sirivella: Engg student dies in accident

Sirivella (Nandyal district): A 21-year-old student died in a road accident at Yerraguntla village in Sirivella mandal on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Kalyan, resident of Allagadda.

According to information, Kalyan was BTech fourth year student at AVR Engineering College in Nandyal. While he was going to college on bike on Thursday, a speeding car, headed to Hyderabad from Kadapa, hit the bike. Kalyan suffered serious head injury and died on the spot due to excessive blood loss.

Police visited the spot and shifted the body to Nandyal government general hospital for postmortem. Sirivella police is probing the issue after filing a case.