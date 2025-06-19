SITAM faculty attend C-DAC’s TPO meet

Visakhapatnam/ Vizianagaram: Twosenior faculty members of Satya Institute of Technology and Management (SITAM), Vizianagaram participated in the coveted training and placement officers (TPO) and faculty meet organised by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Hyderabad.v Representing the institution, G Surya Chandra Swamy, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, D Avinash Babu, Assistant Professor and training and placement officer, department of CSE, took part in the national-level meet held recently. Hosted by C-DAC, India’s premier R&D institution, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the meeting brought together academic and industry leaders to deliberate on key themes.

They included strengthening academia-industry collaboration, industry 5.0 and future research avenues, strategies to enhance student employability, technological frontiers, AI, cyber security, block chain, IoT, quantum computing, national-level bootcamps, hackathons and internship opportunities, among others. Apart from gaining valuable insights, the faculty members explored opportunities for collaboration in enhancing student training, placement and academic excellence at the institution that aims to equip its students with future-ready skills and strengthen its engagement with national institutions like C-DAC.