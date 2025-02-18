SITAM holds interactive session on internships

Vizianagaram: SITAM engineering college conducted an interactive session on ‘Certification Pathways to Internships and Top Placements’.

Prof G Gopinathan Sudheer, professor of GVP College, emphasised the importance of upskilling through online certification courses in cutting-edge fields like Artificial Intelligence, Extended Reality (XR), and Quantum Computing, which are shaping the future job market.

Dr M Sashibhushana Rao, director of SITAM, underscored the growing trend of online database recruitments, urging students to enhance their technical proficiency through online courses and industry-relevant skills. Dr D V Ramamurthy, principal of SITAM, highlighted the necessity of bridging the gap between academics and industry demands, encouraging students to focus on both technical expertise and practical applications to improve their placement prospects.