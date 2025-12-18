Chinese-Tracked Seagull Sparks Brief Espionage Concerns Near Karwar Naval Base

Karwar: A migratory seagull fitted with a Chinese-made GPS tracking device was discovered on a beach in Karwar, Uttara Kannada district, on Wednesday, close to the strategically vital INS Kadamba naval base, prompting a multi-agency probe.

Local residents spotted the bird resting near Thimmakka Garden beach area and, noticing the unusual attachment, alerted the Marine Wing of the Forest Department. Officials safely captured the exhausted seagull and confirmed the device bore markings from the Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Preliminary examination suggests the tracker is for studying migration routes, feeding patterns, and movement of seagulls—a common global scientific practice. Data retrieved indicates the bird travelled over 10,000 km, including across Arctic regions, before landing on India's west coast. Authorities clarified the device has no camera or surveillance capabilities.

"At this stage, there is no evidence of espionage," Karwar police stated, adding caution due to the site's proximity to the naval installation. The bird has been moved to the Marine Forest Division office for observation, while officials contact the Chinese institution for project details.

This marks the second such incident in the region; in November 2024, a war eagle with a tracking device was found near Baithkol port, later linked to research.

Security agencies, including naval police, are analysing the tracker's transmission features to rule out risks. Wildlife experts note such tagging aids ecological studies on migratory species crossing international borders.

While initial local buzz evoked "spy bird" theories, officials emphasise verification over speculation, underscoring balanced vigilance in sensitive coastal zones.