Special officers to mentor Class IX, X students

Guntur: District administration has launched an innovative programme ‘Mana Badi – Mana Badhyatha’ to improve education standards in the schools with a special focus on creating interest in studies, especially among Class IX and X students and enhancing their awareness about higher education and employment opportunities. Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya has issued orders appointing district-level officers as special officers for supervision of 185 high schools in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansariya said that many students are losing valuable opportunities due to lack of proper awareness.

She stated that providing students with good guidance, suggestions, counselling, and information on higher education and employment opportunities would lay a strong foundation for their future.