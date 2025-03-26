Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, railways decided to run special trains between Jagdalpur- Thakurnagar via Koraput-Rayagada- Sambalpur. Jagdalpur-Thakurnagar special (08563) will leave Jagdalpur on March 26 (Wednesday) at 8 am which will reach Koraput at 10 am and departure at 10.25 am, Rayagada arrival at 1.45 pm and departure 2.10 pm and will reach Thakurnagar the next day at 10.45 am. In return, the train(08564) will leave Thakurnagar on March 28 (Friday) at 6 am. It will reach Rayagada the next day at 2.40 pm and depart at 3.05 pm. It arrives at Koraput at 7.25 pm, departs at 7.50 pm and reaches Jagdalpur at 10.45 pm on Saturday.

The train will halt at Jeypore, Koraput, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, Andul, Bhatnagar between Jadalpur and Thakurnagar. People are requested to make use of these special train services.