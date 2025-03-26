  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special trains between Jagdalpur-Thakurnagar

special trains
x

special trains

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, railways decided to run special trains between Jagdalpur- Thakurnagar via...

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, railways decided to run special trains between Jagdalpur- Thakurnagar via Koraput-Rayagada- Sambalpur. Jagdalpur-Thakurnagar special (08563) will leave Jagdalpur on March 26 (Wednesday) at 8 am which will reach Koraput at 10 am and departure at 10.25 am, Rayagada arrival at 1.45 pm and departure 2.10 pm and will reach Thakurnagar the next day at 10.45 am. In return, the train(08564) will leave Thakurnagar on March 28 (Friday) at 6 am. It will reach Rayagada the next day at 2.40 pm and depart at 3.05 pm. It arrives at Koraput at 7.25 pm, departs at 7.50 pm and reaches Jagdalpur at 10.45 pm on Saturday.

The train will halt at Jeypore, Koraput, Rayagada, Singapur Road, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur, Andul, Bhatnagar between Jadalpur and Thakurnagar. People are requested to make use of these special train services.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick