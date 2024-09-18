Live
Speed up construction of houses under PMAY-2, officials told
Nellore: District Collector O.Anand has directed the officials to ensure completion of the houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Grameena-2 scheme in the district.
Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated houses constructed under PMAY at Bhubaneswar in Odisha in a virtual procedure on Tuesday, the Collector said that as many as 2,573 houses were handed over the to the beneficiaries under PMAY 1st phase in the district.
The Collector has said that under PMAY, as many 60 new beneficiaries in 11 mandals were identified in the district.
He urged the beneficiaries to utilise the scheme properly as the Central government is keen on providing houses to the homeless poor in urban areas in the district.
On the occasion, the Collector has handled over the houses built under the first phase of PMAY to 2,573 beneficiaries in the district.
Housing PD Dayakar, TIDCO SE Jhon Symon and others were present.