Speed up land acquisition for various projects, officials told

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu has directed the officials to expedite the land acquisition process for various projects sanctioned in the district.

He held a meeting with the officials, along with Joint Collector R Kurmanath, at the camp office on Monday to take stock of the pending land acquisition for national highways, ports, railways and industrial units.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that the revenue officials should focus on acquiring the land required for various projects. He added that the revenue officials should concentrate on ensuring that the land acquisition is completed within the deadline by fixing a project-wise specific time limit for each project.

Pointing out that there was a lot of delay in acquiring land and giving advance possession for various projects, Chakradhar Babu said the Revenue Divisional Officers should take particular care without any delay and take up the process and complete it. He also said that the officials should work in coordination with the officials of the departments concerned in land acquisition for projects of National Highways, Railways and APIIC, etc.

He said that the land acquisition process should be completed and the details of the lands handed over to the project authorities should be uploaded online regularly.

Kandukuru Sub-Collector S S Shobika, District Revenue Officer P V Narayanamma, Nellore, Kavali, Atmakur RDOs A Malola, MK Seena Naik, P Karunakumari, Ramayapatnam Port Licensing Officer I V Reddy, officials of APIIC, R&B, Railway, National Highways and land acquisition wing and others participated.