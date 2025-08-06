Speed up works of Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha on Tuesday directed the officials to expedite all pending works at the Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre, being constructed in Kondapalli. He said the centre is an initiative aimed at preserving and showcasing the centuries-old legacy of Kondapalli craftsmanship to both Indian and international visitors.

The collector conducted a review meeting at the Collectorate with the officials and discussed the progress of the centre. He said that the centre must be made accessible to tourists at the earliest. Dr Lakshmisha stated that the centre is envisioned not just as a tourist attraction, but as a living showcase of heritage, intended to pass down the artistry and cultural significance of Kondapalli toys to future generations.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) and Young Indians (Yi), Amaravati Chapter, have joined hands with the district administration to support this transformation for construction of the centre. He instructed concerned departments to immediately begin and complete the pending beautification and arch installation works, which are being held near the Kondapalli Khilla Road. Highlighting the importance of the project, Dr Lakshmisha added that the centre will serve as a visual storytelling space—bringing to life the history of Kondapalli toys, the significance of the locally sourced whitewood, and insights into the craftsmanship that has been passed down through generations.

YV Prasannalakshmi, Regional Director, Vijayawada Tourism Hub, A Shilpa, District Tourism Officer, Sahithi, Tourism Consultant and representatives from APTA and Young Indians and others were present.