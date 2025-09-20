Speedy completion of road works ordered

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand directed officials to complete all pending road works at the earliest and ensure that bills are uploaded online within a month of work completion.

He issued these instructions while reviewing progress with officials from R&B, Panchayati Raj, RWS, APMSIDC, Samagra Shiksha, Housing, and other engineering departments at the Collectorate on Friday.

The Collector stressed that no bill should remain pending beyond a month at any level. “Any delay or discrepancy will not be tolerated,” he warned, adding that monthly reviews with engineering departments will continue.

He instructed the R&B department to expedite MDR road tenders and complete targets set for the coming month, including works on NH-44, NH-42, NH-544D, and NH-544DD. Panchayati Raj officials were told to give priority to NREGS and PMGSY road and bridge works, ensuring no sanctioned work remains stalled. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 798 sanctioned works, 410 are complete and 354 are in progress.

The Collector urged officials to accelerate pending projects, including drainage works under DMF grants.

He also emphasized speedy execution of medical college expansions, CHC upgrades under NABARD, and dormitory works in KGBVs.

Further, he directed preparation of a master plan for PM SHRI schools, early completion of AMRUT-I water supply schemes in Tadipatri and Guntakal, and timely execution of housing projects, including TIDCO houses with full infrastructure. He also stressed completing land acquisition for pending national highway projects.